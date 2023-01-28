Download ReviOS

Download the latest release of ReviOS, a suitable replacement for stock Windows on desktop PCs and laptops. Unlock your machine's true potential with optimized performance, low latency and reduced data collection. As with any Windows installation, an official license key is required

By downloading ReviOS, you agree with the Legal considerations and Terms of Use

To hash-check and verify the ISOs, go to verification

To support Revision, links are provided through ads. if any problem occurs, please consider installing uBlockOrigin

Upgrading ReviOS

To upgrade from an old ReviOS version to a new one, without a full reinstall, refer to the guide here

ReviOS | Windows 11

January 28, 2023

Recommended for newer systems with more recent hardware

ReviOS | Windows 10

January 28, 2023

Recommended for older systems, incompatible with Windows 11

What has changed?

Recent version changes can be found in the changelog

Want to report a bug?

Please consult our FAQ before reporting on our Discord server, your problem may already be answered

Minimum system requirements

1 GHz dual core processor or better

2 GB of system memory (RAM)

15-20 GB of free disk space (20-25GB for upgrading)

64 bit system capability

A DVD or a USB drive for the installation

Installation Guide

For a detailed installation guide, check out the How to install page of the FAQ

Additional info

Windows 11

For Valorant and other anti-cheat games - Secure Boot and TPM must be enabled in BIOS. See how it's done here

Other releases

For other versions of ReviOS, including old and deprecated releases, see archive downloads

Alternative download links

Please join in our discord and check the download channel for mirror links