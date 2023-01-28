Download ReviOS
Download the latest release of ReviOS, a suitable replacement for stock Windows on desktop PCs and laptops. Unlock your machine's true potential with optimized performance, low latency and reduced data collection. As with any Windows installation, an official license key is required
By downloading ReviOS, you agree with the Legal considerations and Terms of Use
To hash-check and verify the ISOs, go to verification
To support Revision, links are provided through ads. if any problem occurs, please consider installing uBlockOrigin
Upgrading ReviOS
To upgrade from an old ReviOS version to a new one, without a full reinstall, refer to the guide here
ReviOS | Windows 11
January 28, 2023
Recommended for newer systems with more recent hardware
ReviOS | Windows 10
January 28, 2023
Recommended for older systems, incompatible with Windows 11
Minimum system requirements
✅ 1 GHz dual core processor or better
✅ 2 GB of system memory (RAM)
✅ 15-20 GB of free disk space (20-25GB for upgrading)
✅ 64 bit system capability
✅ A DVD or a USB drive for the installation
Additional info
Windows 11
For Valorant and other anti-cheat games - Secure Boot and TPM must be enabled in BIOS. See how it's done here
Other releases
For other versions of ReviOS, including old and deprecated releases, see archive downloads
Alternative download links
Please join in our discord and check the download channel for mirror links